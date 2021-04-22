Kriti Sanon reveals her special ‘morning facial’ routine

Adv.

Actress Kriti Sanon has revealed her morning facial routine involves fur, kisses and licks! Kriti posted an Instagram clip on Thursday morning, where she is seen cuddling her two pet dogs.

“My Morning Facial,” she wrote as caption.

Kriti has just wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film “Bhediya”, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year.

Besides “Bhediya”, Kriti will be seen in the film “Mimi”, which is based on surrogacy.

She also stars with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy “Bachchan Pandey”, and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama “Ganpath”. Kriti’s line-up of films also includes “Hum Do Hamare Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Adipurush” with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.