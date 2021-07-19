Adv.
Kriti Sanon shares her ‘Monday Mimi mood’

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Kriti Sanon has revealed her “Monday Mimi mood” on social media.

Kriti Sanon on Monday posted a picture on Instagram. The picture is from the sets of her upcoming film “Mimi”. In the image, the actress is seen flaunting a fake baby bump. Kriti also makes a mock gesture of shooting herself in the forehead.

“Monday Mimi Mood #Mimi 30th July releasing on@netflix_in @officialjiocinema,” she wrote as the caption.

“Mimi”, which revolves around surrogacy, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

The film streams July 30 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

