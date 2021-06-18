Kriti Sanon shares her ‘Leg Day’ video

Adv.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a poet some days, on other occasions, she is a fitness enthusiast. The actress recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of her ‘Leg Day’ with her fans and shared two videos.

In the first video, she can be seen breaking a sweat, as she lifts of heavy weights, with the song ‘All the Way up’, playing in the background. In the other, she can be seen trying to get off her intense workout regime. The actress, cheekily showed the difference between expectation versus reality through it.

Her caption read, “Leg day and Me!!🏋️‍♀️ @yasminkarachiwala

Expectation v/s Reality

Or rather….

Instagram v/s Reality 🤣

Dont forget to Swipe ⬅️ to see how much i love doing legs! 🤪🤪”

On the professional front, Kriti boasts of an envious kitty of films which include the Pan-India film, ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas, her solo-lead film ‘Mimi’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’ along with another unannounced project.