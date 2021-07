Adv.

Kriti Sanon wore a black layered dress with black skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement silver earrings. She completed her looks with half-bun ponytail.

On the other hand Ok Jaanu actor Shraddha Kapoor was dressed in an Aisha Rao lehenga.

The quirky printed outfit was teamed with oversized earrings that added a whole lot of drama to the look. Statement earrings rounded off her look.

Adv.

Check out the photos below.