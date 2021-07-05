Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kubbra Sait shares a cool picture against a wall mural

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Kubbra Sait took to social media on Monday sharing a cool picture against a black and white wall mural. “Hanging with the cool blokes stuck to wall. Wearing @littlethingstudio styled by @sanamratansi You may ask, ‘why?’ I’d say, ‘No clue’. Happy Monday Y’all. PS: Gave Andheri the chance it deserves,” wrote Sait.

Kubbra shared the picture standing against a wall mural in Andheri, Mumbai. She was seen posing in an earthy summer stylish dress and pink sports shoes.

The actress, who was praised for her role of a transgender in “Sacred Games”, will soon be seen in the science-fiction series “Foundation” based on Isaac Asimov’s book.

