BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kunal Kapoor brightens up weekday

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to declare he is shining bright and on fire! “Ho, ho, ho, I’m on fire #shinebright,” wrote Kunal Kapoor with a picture he posted on his Instagram page.

In the sunny bright picture post, the actor is seen posing in a white T-shirt, sporting beard and long hair.

The actor was last seen in the film “Koi Jaane Na” on OTT.

Off screen, Kunal is the co-founder Ketto, Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform that raises money for social and individual causes.

