Kunal Kapoor brightens up weekday

Adv.

Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to declare he is shining bright and on fire! “Ho, ho, ho, I’m on fire #shinebright,” wrote Kunal Kapoor with a picture he posted on his Instagram page.

In the sunny bright picture post, the actor is seen posing in a white T-shirt, sporting beard and long hair.

The actor was last seen in the film “Koi Jaane Na” on OTT.

Adv.

Off screen, Kunal is the co-founder Ketto, Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform that raises money for social and individual causes.