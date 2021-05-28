Kunal Khemu pens a poem

Adv.

Actor Kunal Khemu revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday, penning random thoughts about the pandemic and the recent spate of cyclones in rhyme.

“Troubled are the times like rough weather at sea

But happiness will begin with you and me

The times may be tough and smiles may be few

We may need to change a few things both old and new

We are capable of making things better inside and out

We will see through this too, without a doubt

Sometimes it may feel dark and look like it won’t change ever

The best and worst thing about time is this, nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.

Kunal posted his poem with two pictures on Instagram, sporting a bright blue T-shirt as he looked into the camera intensely.