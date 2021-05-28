Kunal Khemu pens a poem

Actor Kunal Khemu revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday, penning random thoughts about the pandemic and the recent spate of cyclones in rhyme.
“Troubled are the times like rough weather at sea
But happiness will begin with you and me
The times may be tough and smiles may be few
We may need to change a few things both old and new
We are capable of making things better inside and out
We will see through this too, without a doubt
Sometimes it may feel dark and look like it won’t change ever
The best and worst thing about time is this, nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.
Kunal posted his poem with two pictures on Instagram, sporting a bright blue T-shirt as he looked into the camera intensely.