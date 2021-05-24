Lauren Gottlieb’s been working on ‘fun new projects’

Adv.

Actress Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram on Monday, to announce that she has been working on new projects. However, the actress did not give out details.

She posted a series of pictures in a bodycon dress. She teamed the dress with stilettos and left her hair open.

“Hey You! Sorry I was missing this week – been working on some fun new projects!!! So while you wait patiently for my new releases, I’ll just drop these photos right here if you spam them with your love, support, saves, and shares, then I promise YOU I will post the hottest photos of this look – the decision is yours,” she wrote.

Adv.

Lauren made her Bollywood debut with “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance” in 2013. She was also seen in the sequel “ABCD 2” as well as the film “Ambarsariya”, and essayed a special appearance in the films “Welcome Back”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!” and “Welcome 2 Karachi”.