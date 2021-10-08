Leaza in Christian Bridal attire for a cosmetic academy

- Advertisement -

With the passage of time, The famous ‘City of Nawabs’, which especially in the 60s and 70s, was the hotbed of romantic melodious social ventures (MERE MEHBOOB, MERE HUZOOR etc.), did not find much favour, with filmmakers in the action packed 80s and 90s.

Having said that, the town has recently been the shooting hot bed for new Bollywood ventures. Latest case in point is the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayshmann Khurana starrer, GULABO SITABO. Even filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, too is honing on to the same venue for his next. The maker has on previous occasions, used the venue, yes we are talking about Lucknow, where the famous Rumi Gate was used in GADAR as the Lahore Gateway to Pakistan, as also reportedly the famous Hand Pump fighting sequence. What may also come as a surprise to many is that the climax of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s BULLET RAJA was shot on the outskirts of the town, at a place called Kakori.

- Advertisement -

The OTT platform has made it the favourite (MIRZAPUR 2) of hinterland based subjects. Naturally, with so many films being shot, it is bound to result in the local talent flourishing and harbouring desire to break into the mainstream cinema, while awaiting for the right opportunity, and not to forget lady luck to smile.

One such upcoming aspirant is the young, beautiful, petite and talented model, Leaza. The Lucknow based Leaza has walked the ramp for a number of leading brand outlets, more so during the opening event(s) and right now she is engaged with collaborative ethnic bridal wear and makeover artists and is a much sought after name.

- Advertisement -

Pursuing her graduation in science, Leaza, also makes it a point to indulge in her passion, as the face of fashion, cosmetics and lifestyle products and already has a sizeable fan following on social media.

She also auditioned for a big banner venture, but the Covid pandemic, put a spanner into it translating into her on screen debut, but her ‘never say die’ Leaza is bound to make her effort pay rich dividends soon, most likely for a venture being shot in Lucknow.

- Advertisement -

Here we present Leaza in Christian Bridal attire for a leading cosmetic academy, while wishing her luck.