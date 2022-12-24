Letters, roses, romance: When Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were dating

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza recalled their initial years of relationship and how they have preserved the gifts that they exchanged back then. Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their 2002 film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’. They dated for almost 9 years before tying the knot on February 3, 2012.

While talking about the first gift they gave to each other, Riteish said: “She still has that gift. I gave her a rose, which she cherished inside a book. It’s been 20 years and we still have it.”

He added: “When we were dating there was no such thing as video call and calls and messages during outdoor shoots would be very expensive. I was in New York for 30 days and she was doing most of the films in the south, so we decided to write letters to each other every day. So when we met after 30 days, we exchanged all the 30 letters and would read what happened to us in those 30 days.” Genelia added: “We still have those letters.”

While recalling a wedding sequence from his film ‘Masti’, Riteish said: “There was a wedding sequence where we both were dressed up as bride and groom, so we went to the vanity and clicked a few pictures as we did not know if we would ever get married in real life. I still remember the time when I put a mangalsutra around Genelia’s neck, it felt like a fairytale.”

Riteish and Genelia are coming on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their film ‘Ved’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.