ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Lisa Haydon shares her camping trip revelation

Lisa Haydon had a great vacation recently, and the experience left her with a spot of realization! Guess What?

By Glamsham Editorial
Lisa Haydon shares her camping trip revelation
Lisa Haydon (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 17: Actress Lisa Haydon had a great vacation recently, but the experience left her with a spot of realization. On Wednesday, she posted a camping photo on Instagram and revealed how much she loves her bed.

“Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers,” she captioned the picture.

She was vacationing in Hong Kong when the idea dawned on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa announced a while back that she is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress has two sons, Zach and Leo, and she recently announced that she is gearing up to welcome a baby girl in June.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Tuesdays & Fridays’ Taranveer Singh feared Sanjay Leela Bhansali would reject him
Next articleAnuja Joshi on 'Hello Mini' role: 'Mini and I have grown together'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Lisa Haydon to welcome third child in June and reveals the gender of the baby

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lisa Haydon who is married to Dino Lalvani and has two sons, is pregnant with her third child.
Read more
Latest News

Abhishek Bachchan recalls working out with Akshay Kumar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast. While working on any project, he makes sure his co-stars work out too.
Read more
Latest News

Lisa Haydon's newborn son won't let her take a selfie!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It's not easy for actress Lisa Haydon to take her pictures when her baby Leo is around... find out why
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021