Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora: Always wished I had a daughter

Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with. Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

“Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home… From a long time, I have been saying, ‘kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti’. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!” said Malaika and also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Florina performed to the 1980s’ number “Disco Station”, sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance.

Adv.

“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Adv.
Previous articleKajal Pisal distributes Oximeter, water filters to less fortunate
Next articleFacebook adds new features to Instagram Direct, Messenger
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates