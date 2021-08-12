HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora drinks black water?

Malaika Arora ups the glam quotient in gym shorts and black crop-top.

By Glamsham Editorial

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora was seen post her Yoga session with this black Alkaline water- Evocus while waving at the paparazzi. She ups the glam quotient in gym shorts and black crop-top.

She also carried a water bottle in her hand with a dark liquid inside it. One of the photographers asked her, “Ma’am aap black water peete ho (you drink black water)?” Malaika broke into a laugh at first then explained it was ‘black, alkaline water’. 


