Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora recalls days when she could rock the bangs

By Glamsham Editorial
Malaika Arora in a hot pool pic on instagram
Malaika Arora in a hot pool pic on instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora on Thursday posted a monochrome image from the days when she could rock the bangs look. In the picture posted on Instagram, Malaika poses with a mic, acing the bangs hairstyle.

“The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star …. #throwbackthursday #fakemike pic @farrokhchothia,” Malaika wrote with the picture.

Earlier this month, Malaika made her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram with a loved-up picture. She started the New Year with a picture with Arjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ….. 2021 #eternallygrateful,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

In the image, Malaika has her arm on Arjun’s shoulder. She is seen in a shimmery pantsuit while Arjun is seen in a vibrant shirt with brown pants.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don’t post many photos together on the internet.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVidyut Jammwal performs stunt with 'deadliest weapon in the world'
Next articleAnubhav Sinha to deliver Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at Kolkata film fest

Related Articles

News

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a picture of her girl gang. In the Instagram snapshot, the actress is...
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a picture as she reunited with her girl gang.
Read more
News

Bipasha Basu wishes for health and happiness to all on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu turned 42 on Thursday and, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, wished health and happiness for...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjana Sanghi's comfy fashion game on point!

Sanjana Sanghi’s comfy fashion game on point!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sanjana Sanghi has won many hearts with her beautiful performance in Dil Bechara and now she is creating a stir with her amazing taste in fashion
Happy Birthday Salman Khan SHIRTLESS moments definitely make you happy

Happy Birthday: Salman Khan’s SHIRTLESS moments will make you drool

Kiara Advani - Colgate Visible White courtesy instagram

Kiara Advani’s secret to conquer beauty blunders or bad hair day!

Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suitUrvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit

Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her...

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020