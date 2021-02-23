ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares her ‘daily shenanigans’

Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans. 

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23: Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans. 

Malaika posted a clip on Instagram. In the video she is seen playing with a puppy. She dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun. 

“My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco… she has my (can’t say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco),” Malaika wrote alongside the clip. 

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.

