Malaika Arora suggests onion juice!

By Glamsham Editorial
Malaika Arora suggests onion juice!
Malaika Arora in an instagram post
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared the benefits of onion juice.

“#malaikastrickortip Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives…for some it comes in phases and for some it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear ita Just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Malaika said that after her recovery from Covid-19, she has been experiencing hair fall.

“Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol’ vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient diy hair fall therapy…Onion juice!” she added.

Malaika then shared the tips on how to make onion juice.

“Just grate one fresh onion and extract it’s juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for sometime and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo. You’ll see the results within a week and trust me..you’ll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare,” she added.  –ians/dc/vd

