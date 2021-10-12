HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika: Independence is at the 'core of my being'

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is going to be in the judge panel along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Basu in the upcoming dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Malaika who herself is an actor, model, skilled dancer and a fitness enthusiast talks about why is it important for her to be an independent and a self sufficient woman.

- Advertisement -

“I believe independence is the core of my being! Moreover, in my line of work, I am very happy and fortunate to meet people who give me the right backing, the right push to do something,” says the actress.

She adds: “Before starting out anything new and unexplored, I don’t just go on a whim. I do a lot of research, I consult a lot of experts and understand where they are coming from and then I collaborate and associate with them. I am very headstrong like that. And, I think all women should be emotionally and financially independent.”

- Advertisement -

‘India’s Best Dancer’ will start from October 16 on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAyesha, Juhi, Madhoo to be special guests on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
Next articleBalakrishna, Chiranjeevi come face-to-face on talk show 'Unstoppable'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,887FansLike
44,604FollowersFollow
6,298FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv