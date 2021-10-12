Malaika: Independence is at the 'core of my being'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is going to be in the judge panel along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Basu in the upcoming dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Malaika who herself is an actor, model, skilled dancer and a fitness enthusiast talks about why is it important for her to be an independent and a self sufficient woman.

“I believe independence is the core of my being! Moreover, in my line of work, I am very happy and fortunate to meet people who give me the right backing, the right push to do something,” says the actress.

She adds: “Before starting out anything new and unexplored, I don’t just go on a whim. I do a lot of research, I consult a lot of experts and understand where they are coming from and then I collaborate and associate with them. I am very headstrong like that. And, I think all women should be emotionally and financially independent.”

‘India’s Best Dancer’ will start from October 16 on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

