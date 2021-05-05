This gives Mandira Bedi her ‘Shanti’

Adv.

Actress Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture that captures her doing a headstand. The actress wrote about how such an exercise helps her beat anxiety and added that she has been able to achieve this after regular practice.

“A #Headstand gives me #Shanti ! What works for you? All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day.

Karam karo.. phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho 🙏🏽 #stayhome #staysafe #stayactive,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mandira will soon be seen playing a cop in an upcoming murder mystery web series. It will also star Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi. The details of the series are under wraps, including the title.