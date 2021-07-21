Mika Singh: Rahul Vaidya really wanted Daler Mehndi to perform at his wedding

Adv.

Punjabi singer Mika Singh says his brother Daler Mehndi was Rahul Vaidya’s preferred choice for a performance at his wedding.

“Rahul desperately wanted Daler paaji to perform at his wedding. I had a word and I basically needed to get him on board. Daler paaji being the professional that he is refused initially due to monetary talks and things like that but finally we managed to get him on board. Daler paaji has a huge heart,” Mika said.

Mika added: “It was a happy ending and we all had a lot of fun at the wedding. My brother Rahul and bhabi Disha had a lot of fun and they were super happy. That’s what made it worth it. All’s well that ends well, I must say.”

Adv.

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with actress Disha Parmar on July 16. The newly-married couple later shared glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media.