Milind Soman shares ‘crazy rainy monday mood’

Milind Soman took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white picture describing his rainy Monday mood on a set.

The actor wrote on Instagram: “Crazy rainy monday mood. #onanotherset.”

In the black and white picture post, Milind flaunts a chiselled look, appearing suave in a black high-neck and black leather jacket.

The actor was complimented for his picture post from Bollywood colleagues and fans.

His wife Ankita Konwar commented: “Omg!!”

Bollywood fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: “Quite sun kisses I say!”

The actor was last seen in the web series “Paurashpur” and “Four more shots please”