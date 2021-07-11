Mouni Roy shares ‘way to her heart’

Adv.

Actress Mouni Roy has revealed the way one can win her heart on Sunday. Mouni posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, Mouni is seen all dolled up in an all black ensemble sitting on a couch and gorging on some macaroons.

She captioned the image: “Ways to my heart

1) get me food 2) make me food 3) be food

P.s if dunno my love for food you don’t know me at all x”

She then posted a picture of her outfit and called herself a “black addict”.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action adventure “Brahmastra” alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna, with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.