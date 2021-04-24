Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Namrata Shirodkar: Exercise is challenging

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Saturday admitted that exercise can be challenging, especially after a long break.

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Saturday admitted that exercise can be challenging, especially after a long break.

Namrata posted a selfie from her home gym on Instagram and wrote, “Exercise is challenging!! Specially after a long break but it’s said that regular exercise makes you less likely to catch COVID and even if you do, it may help you recover faster! Stay fit, stay safe!”

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like “Hero Hindustani”, “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Bride And Prejudice” among others.

Adv.

She met her actor-husband Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit “Vamsi”. The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Adv.
Previous articleAmy Schumer hopes to have another baby despite giving up on IVF
Next articleTargeted ransomware attacks grow 767%, India among top targets
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates