Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Nargis Fakhri’s dinner date with chef Justin Santos

Nargis Fakhri is currently whiling away time in the Big Apple with boyfriend and American chef Justin Santos

By Glamsham Bureau
Nargis Fakhri's dinner date with chef Justin Santos
Nargis Fakhri with chef Justin Santos | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Nargis Fakhri is currently whiling away time in the Big Apple with boyfriend and American chef Justin Santos, on Tuesday uploaded a video where he prepares a sumptuous dinner for her.

In the Instagram clip, Justin prepares the meal even as the table is set, and Nargis flashes a grin in anticipation. The couple had a movie night in, obviously, for we see a quick snapshot of the television screen with the Sean Penn-starrer “Mystic River” all set to play.

“When he loves to cook and you love to eat,” wrote Nargis, as caption with the video clip, along with a bunch of emojis including laughter icons, folded hands, heart and chef icons.

Adv.

She tagged the post with #cookforme, #food, #cooking, #chef, #justinthekitchen, #yummy, #imhungry, #feedme, #couplegoals, #mymancooks, and #goodfood.

Nargis’ post had garnered over 1,81,270 views by the evening.

Adv.
Source@nargisfakhri
Previous articleBoman Irani's message to people who lost near ones: Celebrate their life
Next articleBatsmen couldn't analyse MI's Rahul Chahar in IPL: Sivaramakrishnan
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates