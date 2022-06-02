- Advertisement -

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has come down heavily on trolls who criticised her for wearing shorts when she met celebrated lyricist Gulzar to gift him a copy of her book ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, reports koimoi.com.

The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress had met Gulzar last year to seek his blessings and had shared a video of her interaction with the legend on Instagram.

According to koimoi.com, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls after the video surfaced on the internet again.

She said, “Aur main kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the ghar se. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz. (I would like to educate some trolls who were targeting me for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar Sahab: We became friends as he used to pick me up every morning to play tennis. So we were always in shorts when we met).”

Neena, who is known for standing her ground, minces no words when it comes to setting things right.

The actress is currently receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently-released Prime Video web series ‘Panchayat’ Season 2.