Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘coolest, happiest’ girl Alia Bhatt on b’day

Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has wished Alia Bhatt on the latter’s birthday. Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be dating Neetu Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

“Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength love you loads @aliaabhatt,” wrote Neetu, along with a picture she posted on Instagram Stories.

In December, Alia went on a holiday to the exotic resort Aman-i-khas near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where she rang in the New Year with Ranbir, his mother Neetu, and her mother Soni Razdan among many others.

Speaking about her work, Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir recently tested Covid positive and is in isolation.