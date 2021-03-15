ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘coolest, happiest’ girl Alia Bhatt on b’day

Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has wished Alia Bhatt on the latter's birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Neetu Kapoor wishes B'day girl Alia Bhatt
Neetu Kapoor wishes B'day girl Alia Bhatt
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has wished Alia Bhatt on the latter’s birthday. Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be dating Neetu Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

“Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength love you loads @aliaabhatt,” wrote Neetu, along with a picture she posted on Instagram Stories.

In December, Alia went on a holiday to the exotic resort Aman-i-khas near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where she rang in the New Year with Ranbir, his mother Neetu, and her mother Soni Razdan among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about her work, Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir recently tested Covid positive and is in isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFIR against Gauahar Khan for shooting despite being Covid positive
Next articleJisshu Sengputa announces autobiography, to be released in 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
Read more
Sports

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
Read more
Sports

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...

Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an...

Win over Punjab keeps TRAU's title ambitions alive

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Komron Tursunov's 81st minute free-kick helped Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-0 in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates