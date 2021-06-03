Neha Dhupia’s baby loves painting here! check out

Adv.

Actress Neha Dhupia says her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi’s preferred canvas for painting are her hands and her husband Angad Bedi’s face. Neha took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs of herself with blue colour on her palm and Angad’s face painted red.

“We promise you no paper was wasted during this art session … @mehrdhupiabedi’s preferred canvas mamas hands and daddy’s face,” Neha mentioned in her post.

A similar post was recently shared by former actress and author Twinkle Khanna on social media. Taking to Instagram last week, Twinkle had shared a photograph of her face painted with lipstick and kajal by daughter Nitara.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle captioned her photo.

Recently, Neha shared an Instagram post offering glimpses from daughter Mehr’s two-and-a half year birthday celebration.

The actress shared photographs of her daughter eating chocolate ice cream and a big chocolate cake that reads: “Happy two and a half year baby Mehr”.

“Two and a half years today… our baby girl a little bit (or a lot ) of chocolate never hurts … #smalljoys #bigmilestone #babygirl,” Neha wrote in her Instagram post.