Netizens troll Malaika Arora as she flaunts Balenciaga dress as the brand faces ‘child abuse’ controversy

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora trolled for wearing Balenciaga dress. She recently attended Manish Malhotra’s birthday party at his house in Mumbai.

By Pooja Tiwari
In this party she wore a silver turtle neck dress with the Balenciaga logo all over it. She also wore black thigh-high boots. Malaika was looking stunning in her outfits and her fans can’t stop gushing over her beautiful looks.

However, a section of people trolled Malaika Arora for wearing a Balenciaga dress amid the ‘child abuse’ controversy related to the clothing brand.

Check out Malaika’s photo below:

Malaika Arora
Netizens troll malaika arora as she flaunts balenciaga dress as the brand faces 'child abuse' controversy
