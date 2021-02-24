Nidhi Sunil is L’Oréal Paris’ newest Intl spokesperson

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Kerala, India, Nidhi Sunil is a model, activist and actress. After gaining a law degree, she first worked as an environmental attorney and switched career to become a model in 2011. She worked with some of the biggest names in National and International fashion publications, such as Vogue, Elle, Maxim, Harper’s Bazaar; before starting her career as an actress in Bollywood.

Nidhi Sunil’s film break came in the 2013 movie ‘Gangoobai’, then followed household fame for her role as Samira in ‘Kaash’ in 2015. In 2017, her modeling career reached a stepping stone as she was named Vogue India’s Model of the Year.

Nidhi has become an influential voice in the fight against colorism. From being bullied at school to being trolled online to experiencing discrimination within the fashion and movie industries – she calls out the obsession with fair skin.

Whether appearing as a panelist for the ‘Women of the World Teen Summit. No Shade’ or writing a powerful opinion piece for Dazed Digital, she has helped to foster dialogue and raise awareness of the colourism she continues to face as a model with dark skin. She resisted early career pressure to laser away her freckles, for example, standing firm in self- belief to become one of India’s success stories.

“I’m so happy to join L’Oréal Paris – to speak out for the self-worth we must all believe in to succeed, especially when others try to tell us different. To me, beauty lies in the full power of your own voice and your belonging in the world. Every one of our stories is worth hearing. Our worth is our birth right”, says Nidhi Sunil.

“The L’Oréal Paris family is delighted to welcome Nidhi Sunil as an inspiring new ambassador. From lawyer to model, actress to activist, Nidhi uses her energy to speak out against colourism and gendercide and to campaign for girls to be valued as much as boys. She’s a perfect spokesperson for our signature brand message – every girl is worth it”, adds Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President L’Oréal Paris.