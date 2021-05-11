Nora Fatehi is a true boss lady in pantsuit

Adv.

Nora Fatehi who keeps treating fans with stunning photos of herself on Instagram, shared a multiple pictures in pantsuit.

She can be seen rocking the pantsuit look. She has managed to wow her fans in a short span of time.

Check out the photos below:

Nora Fatehi rocks the yellow Pant-Suit look with polka dotted cropped top.

Nora Fatehi dressed to impress in an all-white pantsuit. She paired a buttoned cropped bustier with high-waist flared pants and a long coat and completely rocked the outfit.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a powder blue pant suit.

Nora Fatehi donned a structured black tuxedo pantsuit and teamed it up with a bow-tie.

Nora Fatehi wore a sequinned co-ord pantsuit. She looked breathtaking.