Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi is a true boss lady in pantsuit

Nora Fatehi can be seen rocking the pantsuit look

By Glamsham Editorial
Adv.
Nora Fatehi who keeps treating fans with stunning photos of herself on Instagram, shared a multiple pictures in pantsuit.

She can be seen rocking the pantsuit look. She has managed to wow her fans in a short span of time.

Check out the photos below:

Nora Fatehi rocks the yellow Pant-Suit look with polka dotted cropped top.

Adv.

Nora Fatehi dressed to impress in an all-white pantsuit. She paired a buttoned cropped bustier with high-waist flared pants and a long coat and completely rocked the outfit.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a powder blue pant suit.

Nora Fatehi donned a structured black tuxedo pantsuit and teamed it up with a bow-tie.

Adv.

Nora Fatehi wore a sequinned co-ord pantsuit. She looked breathtaking.

Adv.
Previous articleDisha Patani: Salman Khan dances like no one is watching him
Next articleSidharth Shukla praises Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha latest song Little Star
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates