Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra masters this trick!

By Glamsham Bureau
Parineeti Chopra masters this trick!
Parineeti Chopra | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Austria, uploaded a set a pictures looking happy and refreshed.

The actress noted in the caption that she has started taking selfies. Making happy faces at the lens, the actress wrote in the caption: “I take selfies now.”

Parineeti was recently seen in “The Girl On The Train”, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Saina”.

Adv.

The actress will soon be seen in “Animal” with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by “Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is scheduled to open on Dussehra 2022.

Adv.
Source@parineetichopra
Previous articleHrithik Roshan: Come sun, rain or pain… Keep going
Next articleTwinkle Khanna: I don’t have to fix everything
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates