ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she’s in bad mood

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.

By Glamsham Editorial
Parineeti Chopra after work out
Parineeti Chopra after work out!
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.

On Friday, Parineeti posted videos on her Instagram stories. In one image, she is seen posing for the camera and then figures out she has a pimple on her face.

She captioned the first clip: “Who invited this pimple.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second video, the actress is seen making a sad face and revealed: “Mood is bad now bye.”

Parineeti currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “The Girl On The Train”.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial premieres on February 26 on Netflix. “The Girl On The Train” also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.  –ians/dc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJ&K joins hands with UK space agency's project
Next articleNia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city's...
Read more
Technology

Researcher enters servers of 35 tech companies, runs code

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) A cyber security researcher has utilised a security vulnerability to run code on servers owned by over 35...
Read more
Technology

Sports streaming tops as OTT consumption grows 13% in India in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Led by sports streaming especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) months, the OTT video consumption grew 13...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

Pulkit Samrat shares his workout ‘gyaan’

Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Miss India Manasa Varanasi was shy as child

Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth have a virtual date this Valentine s Day

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth to have a virtual date this Valentine’s Day!

Agastya enjoying his pooltime with Daddy Hardik Pandya

Agastya enjoying his pooltime with daddy Hardik Pandya and mom Natasa...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021