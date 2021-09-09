HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Payal Ghosh makes eco-friendly Ganesha at home

Keeping the environment and pandemic in mind, Payal Ghosh is making her first eco-friendly 'Ganesha' idol on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Keeping the environment and pandemic in mind, actress Payal Ghosh is making her first eco-friendly ‘Ganesha’ idol on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about making the ‘Ganesha’, Payal said, “I love the festival. I can let my hair down completely. I am creating my own ‘Bappa’. It’s extremely personal and I can’t put it into words. We have to keep sustainability at the top of our priorities. We can’t be releasing pollutants in the atmosphere by any means. I would plant ‘Bappa’ at Visarjan and have him by my side forever. I watched a couple of tutorials online and have been creating it. It’s also a new art for me. I am really looking forward to this ‘Ganpati’.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBTS – YOUR SEOUL GOES ON Song Lyrics (EoGiYeongCha Seoul)
Next articleNicki Minaj tweets Keke, Tamar, Brandy to assist with her new song
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,147FansLike
43,677FollowersFollow
6,182FollowersFollow
57,515FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv