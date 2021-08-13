Payal Ghosh trained by Amer Kamra for her sports film

- Advertisement -

Actress Payal Ghosh is set to play a sportswoman in an upcoming Bollywood film. Renowned trainer Amer Kamra is training her for the role. Payal Ghosh has Bollywood films like ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’, ‘Freedom’ and few Tamil films to her credit.

Sharing her experience of being guided by athlete Amer, she said: “Amer is no doubt helping me best to perform stunts. While I’m learning for my movie but this is going to be a lifetime experience.”

- Advertisement -

Talking about her upcoming untitled sports film, she revealed: “The film is not a biopic, it is the story of a girl who enjoys sports but her family forces her to get married and start a family. The film is about her struggle between her love for sports, having a career, and her family.”

Amer is a real-life athlete and bodybuilder who has trained several celebrities. He elaborates on guiding Payal for the film. “Payal is going to rule the screen as she is full of energy. She does her best and is very easy at performing stunts. She can actually be a real-life athlete. People will see her doing long jumps, climbing poles, etc. In all, audiences will get to see a different Payal,” said Amer.

- Advertisement -

Payal’s upcoming film is ‘Red’, a romantic thriller.