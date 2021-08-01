Reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s wavy hair!

Adv.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film ‘Citadel’. She took to Instagram to share her stunning selfie in which she can be seen flaunting a gorgeous wavy hairstyle and white dress along with nude make-up.

The 39-year-old actor used the hashtag ‘Citadel’ and ‘selfiemode’ so that her fans could know that she is busy with the project.

After she posted her picture, makeup artist Paul Gooch commented with a laughing emoji: “Who did your hair? It’s amazing!”

To this Priyanka replied back saying: “Hahaha funny guy! Thx for the hair”.

Her Instagram account was flooded with comments. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous” while another called her “Queen”.