Pic Gallery: Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot

Ananya Panday has been on a roll, with a handful of big movies in her kitty, the young star keeps growing and learning with each movie. Lately the actress has been upto something as she has been doing a lot of photoshoots and this time she has donned on a cool look which takes us in the 90s.

Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot

Ananya took to her social media handle to upload pictures of herself from a photoshoot in which she is wearing a white and blue horizontal stripped top paired with a white and blue vertically stripped skirt. The top and skirt combo gives the actress a cool look and has a retro feel to it as it resembles the iconic 90’s look in many ways.

The actress pairs up her attire with sunglasses and simple earring and strikes a pose with a cute yet not so obvious smile. Posing in front of a few flowers, to posing in sunkissed frame to posing in front of a door, the photoshoot has Ananya doing it all with a sense of ‘Wow-ness’ around her.

On the work front, Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya form a duo in the Pan-India film ‘Liger’ which makes her youngest actor to have a Pan-India film. She also feature’s alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

