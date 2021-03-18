ADVERTISEMENT
Pic Gallery: Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot

This time Ananya Panday has donned on a cool look which takes us in the 90s.

By Glamsham Editorial
Pic Gallery: Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Pic Gallery: Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Ananya Panday has been on a roll, with a handful of big movies in her kitty, the young star keeps growing and learning with each movie. Lately the actress has been upto something as she has been doing a lot of photoshoots and this time she has donned on a cool look which takes us in the 90s.

Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot

Ananya took to her social media handle to upload pictures of herself from a photoshoot in which she is wearing a white and blue horizontal stripped top paired with a white and blue vertically stripped skirt. The top and skirt combo gives the actress a cool look and has a retro feel to it as it resembles the iconic 90’s look in many ways.

Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot

The actress pairs up her attire with sunglasses and simple earring and strikes a pose with a cute yet not so obvious smile. Posing in front of a few flowers, to posing in sunkissed frame to posing in front of a door, the photoshoot has Ananya doing it all with a sense of ‘Wow-ness’ around her.

Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
On the work front, Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya form a duo in the Pan-India film ‘Liger’ which makes her youngest actor to have a Pan-India film. She also feature’s alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
