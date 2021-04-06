ADVERTISEMENT

Pooja Hegde once again steals our breath away with her latest social media post. A small video clip of her donning 3 different looks for a photoshoot done recently, is all you need to get through the week. Taking to her social media she shared a transformation clip to Justin Bieber’s Peaches playing in the background. Starting with her first look in a casual black crop top and black striped pants, she can be seen yawning and ruffing her hair as she rotates in the chair to show a change in the outfit.

Second look shows her in a stunning shimmer dress she flips her hair to be seen changed into her third look for which she is wearing a light blue monochrome top with tied ups string straps and skirt as she gives us the sexiest smile with a wink. Captioning this video she wrote, “This one was so much fun to make! 3 looks amongst the many ones we did that day! Can’t wait for you’ll to c the pictures! Which one is ur fav from these? 😉😉💋”

Pooja was recently spotted post a photoshoot in a metallic blue jumpsuit and wet hair for which she wore these 3 looks and we are absolutely in love. The gorgeous actress is always on the top of her fashion game even among busy schedules.

On the work front the India actress has many major films lined up from Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Radhe Shyam, Acharyaa, Most Eligible Bachelor to Thalapathy 65.