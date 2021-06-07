Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta back from digital detox

By Glamsham Bureau
Preity Zinta back from digital detox
Preity Zinta posing with a friend | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Preity Zinta on Monday shared the best way to come back after a digital detox is to engage in random throwback. Preity posted a throwback picture on Instagram that shows her posing with a friend, when she went out for dinner after 18 months.

“Best way to come back after a digital detox – a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here’s to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting,” Preity wrote as caption.

Preity’s last post on social media was one week ago, where she talked about the Indian Premier League (IPL). She co-owns the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings.

Adv.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Adv.
Previous articleBabil Khan listens to ‘bad screenplay’!!
Next articleWilliamson upset Lord's pitch didn't deteriorate on Day 5
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates