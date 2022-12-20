scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful Christmassy pictures with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares cute 'winter' snaps with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

By Pooja Tiwari
These pictures are proof that Christmas indeed came early for the Chopra family. Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops a couple of pictures from her day full of fun.

In the first picture, we can see the actress posing right in front of her mirror as she tries to click a mirror selfie while Nick stands behind her looking at his phone. In the next snap, we can see PeeCee holding Malti close to her as they head for a walk.

The last snap is of the mother-daughter duo looking at a beautiful Christmas décor outdoors. Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

