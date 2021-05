Adv.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with hubby, Nick Jonas, who is hosting the show. In this event both look fabulous.

Priyanka Chopra was a vision in gold, in her shimmering thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neck line. She added some more bling to her embellished gown with an iconic belt.

Check out the photos below.