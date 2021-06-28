Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month in all-white

Adv.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all-white to celebrate Pride Month in New York. Priyanka posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Priyanka is seen sporting an all white coordinate blouse with a thigh high skirt. She completed her look with nude pumps and gold accessories.

“Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! @anjula_acharia,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.