Beauty Priyanka Chopra juggles her parallel careers in Bollywood and Hollywood with surprising calm and also manages to attend social events, looking like a million bucks.

Priyanka opted for greyish-blue saree with minimum accessories. She wore a diamond bracelet, a neck piece and danglers. No doubt, she made head turns with her appearance.

Priyanka ‘unleashed her inner goddess’ in a red saree in chiffon with a paneled gold border.