Priyanka Chopra flaunting her monochrome dress in style

Beauty Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris. Priyanka’s black body-hugging ensemble from right around her neck to her toe.

It was given a sensuous touch with a plunging neckline detail at the front and a tie-up feature at the back.

Priyanka’s halter-neck ensemble was styled with diamond and emerald studded tiered statement necklace and earrings that suited her undoubtedly perfectly.

Priyanka had her hair tied into a top knot with tendrils that framed her face so beautifully. Priyanka’s makeup included a winged black eyeliner, pink glossy lipstick, cheeks smattered with blush, and subtle pats of sheen. Glam and hot, just how we love our everyday look.

Check out the photo below.