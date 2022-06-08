scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra flaunting her monochrome dress in style

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris.

By Pooja Tiwari
Beauty Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris. Priyanka’s black body-hugging ensemble from right around her neck to her toe.

It was given a sensuous touch with a plunging neckline detail at the front and a tie-up feature at the back.

Priyanka’s halter-neck ensemble was styled with diamond and emerald studded tiered statement necklace and earrings that suited her undoubtedly perfectly.

Priyanka had her hair tied into a top knot with tendrils that framed her face so beautifully. Priyanka’s makeup included a winged black eyeliner, pink glossy lipstick, cheeks smattered with blush, and subtle pats of sheen. Glam and hot, just how we love our everyday look.

Check out the photo below.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

