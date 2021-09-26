HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s Global Citizen Live look makes her trend

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the internet by storm on Saturday when she hosted the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris.

By Glamsham Bureau
Priyanka Chopra's Global Citizen Live look makes her trend
Priyanka Chopra - An Evening in Paris _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the internet by storm on Saturday when she hosted the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris. Her dress, with an Earth theme got a fantastic response from fans, which made her trend on Twitter.

Priyanka wore a beautiful ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung as she hosted the concert on Saturday, which will be streaming live for 24 hours from different parts of the world.

Not only did Twitter users point out her beautiful dress, but also the fact that she made India proud by hosting the global concert in Paris.

Meanwhile, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her trip on social media. She uploaded a picture with the popular Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and captioned in on Instagram as: “An Evening in Paris”.

