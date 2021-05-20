Radhika Apte stuns with her summer style

Adv.

Radhika Apte graced the May cover of a leading magazine and she is exuding sexy summer vibes. Taking to her social media she shared the cover in which the actress looks super hot in a neon yellow ring detailed bikini and a pink tie-dye shirt. The talented actress completed the look with some boho necklaces and a watch while her hair is tied up in a bun.

Radhika shared another picture for the magazine and she looks stunning as ever in it. The ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ star can be seen wearing a tie-dye maroon jacket with a white tube top and red-white striped shorts under while she poses atop a horse statue. The star looks mysterious and attractive as she looks away from the camera as her face rests on her palms.

In more summer looks of the actress she can be seen in a red swimsuit as she sits in a pool of water with wet hair look and boho chic earrings.

One of the other looks have Radhika giving us bubbly beach vibes in a pink ruffle top and a bikini bottom as she complemented the look with a golden bucket hat and a gorgeous smile.

For another look, the ‘Ghoul’ actress can be seen in a black and pink dress with her hair wet and sleek as she sits under a shower wearing a beaded necklace looking as alluring as ever complemented with a large waist belt and a watch.

On the work front, the stunning star was last seen in the sci-fi comedy ‘OK Computer’ and will next be seen in ‘Mrs. Undercover’

All pictures courtesy: GRAZIA