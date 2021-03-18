ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Rahul Dev feels health awareness has increased lately

Rahul Dev, who has always been a fitness enthusiast, says he sees more awareness among youngsters regarding their health as compared to earlier days.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rahul Dev
Rahul Dev
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Dev, who has always been a fitness enthusiast, says he sees more awareness among youngsters regarding their health as compared to earlier days.

The actor, whose recent portrayal of Dr. Rana in the series “Love, Scandal And Doctors” impressed fans, also talks about how he keeps himself fit.

“I have been a fitness enthusiast and a supermodel during my modelling days. It’s good to see men paying attention to grooming and working on their personalities. In my earlier days I had been conscious on what I fed my body, listening to what the body wanted, even pampering it with chocolates or ice creams when I felt like. The general awareness amongst people has increased multifold over the last decade. People have started treating their bodies with respect,” Rahul tells.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with time, he feels that a human body’s requirement changes, and he too changed his habits.

“In the last couple of years, I have stayed away from refined sugars and sweet stuff. We are what we eat and how we feel. We really need to invest purpose and thought into our well being,” feels the actor, who has been a fitness mentor to many aspiring actors.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKelly Brook launches beer brand
Next articleNia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rahul Dev attended workshops by real surgeons to get his ‘LSD’ act right

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rahul Dev says essaying the role of a surgeon came with a lot of responsibilities, the preparation left him with a sense of awe & respect for medical profession
Read more
News

Choreographer Dancer Punit J Pathak leaps from dancing to acting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ace choreographer and dancer-turned-actor Punit J Pathak says very few people have been able to achieve the leap from dancing to directing to acting,...
Read more
News

Leena Jumani: Item numbers or negative roles don’t get you typecast now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Leena Jumani performs a special dance number choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in the upcoming web series, The Perfect Script. She says these dances, or...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Defending champion Chikkarangappa rises to top with a 65

NRAI chief backs India to deliver successful ISSF World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the staging of...

Rahul fails as opener, middle-order may be way ahead

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) On November 25 last year, two days before the ODI series in Australia was to begin, the then India vice-captain...

Riteish Deshmukh turns hairstylist for injured wife Genelia

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Riteish Deshmukh turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia, who currently has her left hand plastered

Urvashi Rautela ‘off to kitchen’ after her mom shares Virat Kohli’s cooking pic

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday gave a funny response to her mother after she hinted that her daughter should try cooking.

Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’

Fashion n Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates