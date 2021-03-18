Rahul Dev feels health awareness has increased lately

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Dev, who has always been a fitness enthusiast, says he sees more awareness among youngsters regarding their health as compared to earlier days.

The actor, whose recent portrayal of Dr. Rana in the series “Love, Scandal And Doctors” impressed fans, also talks about how he keeps himself fit.

“I have been a fitness enthusiast and a supermodel during my modelling days. It’s good to see men paying attention to grooming and working on their personalities. In my earlier days I had been conscious on what I fed my body, listening to what the body wanted, even pampering it with chocolates or ice creams when I felt like. The general awareness amongst people has increased multifold over the last decade. People have started treating their bodies with respect,” Rahul tells.

However, with time, he feels that a human body’s requirement changes, and he too changed his habits.

“In the last couple of years, I have stayed away from refined sugars and sweet stuff. We are what we eat and how we feel. We really need to invest purpose and thought into our well being,” feels the actor, who has been a fitness mentor to many aspiring actors.