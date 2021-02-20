ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Rajkummar Rao’s special b’day message for Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao had a special birthday message for ladylove Patralekhaa. He said she inspires him every day

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 20: Actor Rajkummar Rao had a special birthday message for ladylove Patralekhaa on Saturday. He said she inspires him every day.

“Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday,” wrote Rajkummar with a picture of Patralekhaa he posted.

“Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Mere muskarne ki wajah tum ho,” he ended his note, borrowing from the popular song in their 2014 film, CityLights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar and Patralekha have been dating for quite a years, and the couple share pictures from their life on social media.

The actor currently awaits the release of his next film, a horror comedy “Roohi”, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film is slated to release on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSumeet Vyas opens up about camaraderie he shares with his father
Next articleSiddhant Chaturvedi starts action-packed prep for 'Yudhra'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

What is the story behind Varun Sharma’s red hair?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Sharma has opened up on sporting flaming red hair, spooky, with blood running down his face
Read more
Dialogues

Roohi Dialogues: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in quirky horror comedy

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The dialogues are funny and interesting as it is horror comedy. Check out Roohi Dialogues below:
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Roohi’ release date announced

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror comedy Roohi theatrical release date announced
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021