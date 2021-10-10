HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship official

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani confirmed that he is dating Rakul Preet Singh. He wished his "love" happy birthday along with a loved-up picture.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship official
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh _ pic courtesy instagram
Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has confirmed that he is dating Rakul Preet Singh on social media. He wished his “love” happy birthday along with a loved-up picture.

Jackky shared a birthday wish for Rakul and posted the picture on Instagram, where the two are seen holding hands and walking.

“Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet”.

Rakul shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote a loved up message for Jackky.

“Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani,” Rakul wrote.

