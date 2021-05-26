Adv.
Rakul Preet Singh suggests Yog Nidra

Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip to overcome anxiety and stress in the time of Covid.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh practicing Yog Nidra
Rakul Preet Singh practicing Yog Nidra | pic courtesy: instagram
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen resting on the ground in a gym with her eyes closed and hands stretched.

“No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout,” she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The Kaashvie Nair directorial also features Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan.

