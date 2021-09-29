HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th b’day in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th b'day in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan’s Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, in fact, posted the picture of the venue sitting on the banks of the dam and wrote “Happy birthday My Life.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdaan also joined them on the occasion.

- Advertisement -

The couple landed in Jodhpur three days back and since then have been travelling at different locations. The two were seen enjoying at Jawai Leopard hills.

The love birds, sources said, are searching for a perfect wedding destination for their much-awaited wedding.

- Advertisement -
Source@aliaabhatt
Previous articleHow Sonu, founder of Kyte Music followed his passion
Next articleAly Goni and Mouni Roy’s intense look in a new poster of their upcoming project
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,078FansLike
44,172FollowersFollow
6,261FollowersFollow
57,506FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv