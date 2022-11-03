Love Birds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoying a boat ride Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse of his personal life with his pretty wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer shared a video in which Deepika and he can be seen having a blast on a yacht. She donned a t-shirt and paired it with black shorts The video seems to be from one of their vacations abroad.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh wrote “#cutie” for Deepika Padukone. He also added the ‘good vibes’ tag in the video. It shows Deepika seated opposite Ranveer on a yacht. She is in a white tee and black shorts with white shoes and socks. Ranveer is twinning with her in a white tee and black track pants paired with white shades and yellow slippers. As they enjoy their time on the yacht, Deepika pats his stretched feet in front of her as he says something.